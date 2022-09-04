S.J. Suryah recalls time when he waited tables, washed dishes in a hotel

Chennai, Sep 4 Popular director-turned-actor S.J. Suryah on Sunday gently pointed out to a person who had called him a philosopher in one of his tweets, that he was just an actor and that the word philosopher was too great a word to describe him.

On Sunday, a Twitter user posted a video clip of a recent interview of Suryah in which he had disclosed how, at one point in time, he had waited tables in a hotel while in college to make ends meet.

In the interview in the clip, Suryah is seen saying, "This was the third hotel in which I was working. I used to clean up after customers had their food.

"When I was working as a cleaner, students who studied with me would come there for a meal as customers. I would never feel shy or ashamed.

"It was my job. What was there to be ashamed about it? For me, when it is a job, there is no difference between a big job and a small one. No job is greater or no job is inferior. I was paid for it. I was paid to clean the tables properly. When you get paid for true honest work, for me, that is God.

"For me, direction, acting, music, that table which I cleaned, my mother, father and God are all one and the same."

In response to this video clip, the Twitter user had complimented Suryah, calling him an "actor, writer, director, producer, music director and philosopher".

To this, Suryah, replied that philosopher was too great a word to describe him and that he always wanted to be just an actor with great ideas.

