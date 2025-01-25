'Sky Force' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya Film Mark Strong Start, Earns Rs 9.25 Crore

The movie 'Sky Force' has generated considerable buzz, with discussions focusing not only on its music but also on its box office performance. The teaser and trailer have been well received by audiences, and there has been keen interest in how much the film would earn after its release. Now, the first-day box office collection for 'Sky Force' has been revealed, and it shows promise for Akshay Kumar, signaling the possible end of his recent string of box office disappointments.

According to figures from Saaknilk, 'Sky Force' earned ₹9.25 crores on its opening day. While this amount is seen as a satisfactory start, the movie’s production budget is around ₹160 crores. This means that the film will need a substantial amount more to break even. Nevertheless, the first-day earnings suggest a positive direction for the movie’s prospects.

'Sky Force' offers a glimmer of hope that Akshay Kumar’s series of box office flops might finally come to an end. In 2024, Akshay’s previous films—'Sarfira', 'Khel Khel Mein', and 'Bade Miya Chote Miya'—were all considered major flops. Compared to these films, the earnings of 'Sky Force' are notably better, which raises hopes for a successful turnaround for the actor. The movie features Akshay Kumar alongside actors Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan, further boosting its potential appeal.