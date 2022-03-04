Skylar Astin joins cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' for 18th season

Los Angeles, March 4 Actor-singer Skylar Astin has been signed in a recurring role for the medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Skylar's arc will begin later this month, in the March 24 episode titled 'Put the Squeeze on Me', reports Variety. The representatives from television network ABC told Variety that Astin is set to play the character Todd Eames.

Providing the logline to the character, the representatives further said: "Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial."

Astin gained recognition as a musical theatre actor, for his role of Georg in the coming-of-age musical 'Spring Awakening'. He starred as Jesse in 'Pitch Perfect' (2012) and 'Pitch Perfect 2' and on television, he was on both the much-loved 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' and 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'.

'Grey's Anatomy', which is in its 18th season, continues to be the No. 1 show for ABC in the 18-to-49 demographic. The show was renewed in January for a 19th season. The original starcast of Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. is all set to return with the upcoming season.

