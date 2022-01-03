Smita Singh: I enjoy being on set and facing the camera

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actress Smita Singh, who was last seen in TV show 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia' back in 2020, reveals the reason behind not taking up any projects in 2021.

She says: "I was in my hometown Lucknow, to be with my parents, and we tested positive for Covid-19. My parents were stressed because of all that was happening around us. We even lost a few family members to the virus. So, 2020 was a family time for me. My parents will always be my priority and I will make sure to be around them whenever they need me. So, even after being approached for some good projects last year, I couldn't sign them."

Smita has been a part of shows such as 'Thapki Pyar Ki', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki'.

She is back in Mumbai and looking forward to resume work. "I'm passionate about acting. I enjoy being on set and facing cameras. I am back in Mumbai and looking forward to resuming working. As and when I will get a good project I'll take it up. As an actor I'm looking forward to doing more challenging and promising roles. I also want to explore digital platforms and Bollywood projects."

