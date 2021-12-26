Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani gets engaged

Smriti Irani posted the images of Shanelle Irani’s proposal along with a sweet and witty caption.The union minister also showcased her usual witty self in the caption she posted along with the pictures. “To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla [Arjun Bhalla] welcome to our mad cap family … bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse... me for a Saas … (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani [Shanelle Irani ],” she wrote. She also added the hashtag #newbeginnings.Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani. Apart from Shanelle, Smriti has two more children Zohr and Zoish. While Zohr and Zoish are Smriti's children with her husband Zubin Irani, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage to Mona Irani.

Her share is complete with two images. One of them shows Arjun Balla on his knees proposing to Shanelle Irani. The other picture showcases the happy couple.Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 56,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered comments from many, including one from Smriti Irani’s BFF Ekta Kapoor. “You prayed so hard for this, sooo happieeeee,” she wrote along with a few heart emoticons.“Congrats and all the best!” expressed an Instagram user. “Heartiest Congratulations,” shared another. “What amazing news on this special day,” posted a third.As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave Smriti Irani’s daughter the name “Shanelle”, as he is a close childhood friend of her father, Zubin Irani.