Sneak peek into director Sathya Siva's 'Freedom' released

Chennai, July 8 The makers of director Sathiya Siva's gripping jail break film 'Freedom', featuring actors Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, have now released a sneak peek video of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Sasikumar himself shared the link to the sneak peek video of the film on his X timeline. He wrote, "Here is an interesting & Emotional sneak peek from #Freedom.#FreedomFromJuly10. Music @GhibranVaibodha. Directed by @Sathyasivadir.Produced by @vijayganapathys @PandiyanParasu @jose_lijomol @Arunbharathi_A @KavingarSnekan @teamaimpr @TheBrandMax."

The sneak peek shows a conversation taking place between a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee and his wife. The man explains to his wife that freedom is not what one gets in an alien land. "It is walking free in one's land, one's own soil. Our child will be born free in our land," he explains.

Freedom is inspired by a real-life incident. It is the story of a jail break that happened in the year 1995. It is inspired by an incident in which refugees escaped from a prison in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The film speaks about the pain and trauma of those refugees, who were incarcerated for no fault of theirs.

Apart from Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, the film, which is to hit screens on July 10, will also feature a host of actors including Malavika Avinash, Boss Venkat, Ramesh Kanna, Sudev Nair, Boys Manikandan and others.

Music for the film is by Ghibran while cinematography is by N S Uthayakumar. Produced by Pandiyan Parasuraman under the banner Vijaya Ganapathy's Pictures, the film will have editing by Srikanth N B and art direction by C Uthayakumar.

Three lyricists -- Snehan, Mohan Raja and Arun Bharathi -- have penned the songs for the film which will have stunts choreographed by T Ramesh, Don Ashok and Danger Mani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor