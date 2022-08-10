'SNL' star Kenan Thompson to host Emmys this year

Los Angeles, Aug 10 The Television Academy has finally found a host for this year's Emmy Awards ceremony, which is set to be held on September 12 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

'Saturday Night Live' star Kenan Thompson will be hosting the ceremony, reports 'Variety'.

Thompson, who is the longest-running cast member in 'SNL' history, was named after a lengthy search by television network NBC, the Academy and Emmys producers Done+Dusted and Reggie Hudlin to find an A-list name that might shake things up.

According to 'Variety,' the telecast will air live on NBC, and stream on Peacock as well. "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC - my longtime network family - makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement accessed by 'Variety'. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself," said Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor