'SNL' to return with Ariana DeBose as host, Roddy Ricch as musical guest

NBC's late-night comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' is returning on January 15 with 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose as host and pop star Roddy Ricch set as musical guest.

According to Deadline, the plan for the January 15 show is to be back with a full cast and crew as well as studio audience, but there is a chance that plans could change before the airdate due to the Omicron surge.

The final episode of 2021, which was hosted by Paul Rudd, had to cut its audience and much of its cast members at the last minute out of an "abundance of caution" amid the surge in the omicron variant of COVID-19. The December 18 special episode's planned musical guest Charli XCX did not perform, as well.

For the January 15 show, all 'SNL' audience members are required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times during taping.

Variety confirmed that 'SNL' will air new shows on January 22 and January 29, with hosts and musical guests for those episodes to be announced at a later date.

The show will also be streamed live via Peacock with the remainder of season 47 also airing live on the streaming service at 11:30 pm ET.

( With inputs from ANI )

