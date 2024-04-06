"So so proud": Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna reacts as RCB batter scores his 8th IPL century

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli displayed a stellar performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday by scoring his eighth century in IPL history.

The former RCB skipper racked up a hundred off 67 balls. He stayed not out on 113 runs off 72 deliveries with 12 fours and 4 sixes as RCB put up a decent score of 183 for 3 on the board at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

As Kohli continues to shine on the ground, his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra took to Instagram and gave a shout out to the former.

"...And if does not make any point, then what does. So So proud," she wrote.

The star batter also became the first-ever player to score over 7500 runs in IPL history.

With a single on the fourth ball of the 7th over, Kohli claimed the milestone of 7500 runs in IPL, becoming the first-ever batter in the tournament's history to achieve the accomplishment. He reached this landmark in his 242nd encounter.

After Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan holds the second position in the list with 6755 runs to his name.

