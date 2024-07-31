Sobhita Dhulipala shares her style mantra at India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The India Couture Week 2024 reached new heights of glamour and sophistication on its seventh day, thanks to the dazzling presence of actress Sobhita Dhulipala as the showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu.

Held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi, this year's couture week showcased an exquisite blend of historical opulence and modern elegance through Dadu's latest collection, titled 'Stucco.'

Dhulipala, best known for her role in the acclaimed series 'Made in Heaven,' turned heads in an elegant ivory ensemble that perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Dadu's vision.

The outfit featured an off-shoulder bralette paired with a glittery fringe skirt that extended to the floor, all inspired by the flamboyance of an ostrich. Her styling was completed with a classic wet hair look and dewy makeup, accentuating her role as the showstopper.

The 'Stucco' collection, a homage to the grandeur of Baroque architecture, showcased Dadu's signature use of metallic cords and steel wires.

The collection featured deep hues of ruby red, antique gold, and burnt orange, which highlighted the intricate interplay of light and shadow, a hallmark of both Baroque artistry and Dadu's avant-garde aesthetic.

In an interview with ANI, Dhulipala reflected on her style mantra, "I don't know if I have a mantra, but I think it should be me in whatever I wear and should enjoy it."

She described her ostrich-inspired outfit as "modern, feminine, clean, minimal but strong and studied well," underscoring the collection's sophisticated yet accessible design.

Pearl Academy, an institution in creative education, was instrumental in presenting Rimzim Dadu's collection at this prestigious fashion event.

The runway featured a range of dramatic silhouettes, including corset tops, modern lehengas, sculptural sarees, and tuxedos for men, each piece reflecting meticulous craftsmanship and Baroque-inspired elegance.

Dadu added her thoughts on the evolution of Indian fashion, noting, "Indian fashion is really evolving; we are at a point where we are out there to experiment and are evolving."

Dhulipala also shared her excitement about walking for Rimzim Dadu to ANI, saying, "It was amazing; I wish I could do this every year, every day."

The India Couture Week, which commenced on July 24, continues to be a grand showcase of fashion innovation.

The event will conclude on July 31 with Falguni Shane Peacock presenting their exquisite collection, bringing a fitting end to a week of spectacular fashion showcases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor