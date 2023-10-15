Sobhita Dhulipala steals the show in a contemporary lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 15 : The last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 saw actress Sobhita Dhulipala walking the ramp in a glamorous avatar.

On Sunday, Sobhita turned muse for the label De Belle. Dressed in an ivory ensemble, Sobhita undoubtedly managed to grab eyeballs with her look.

She looked exquisite in a one-shoulder bralette blouse adorned with silver and white embellishments, paired with a lehenga skirt featuring silver zari motifs. The one-shoulder bralette blouse is complemented by a dupatta trail.

Take a look at Sobhita's pictures in a modern-style lehenga.

Sobhita showcased De Belle's 'Nazara' collection. "Nazara," derived from the Hindi word meaning "spectacle" or "sight". The Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection featured a subdued palette of dusky earthy tones.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sobhita is basking in the success of 'Made in Heaven 2' and 'The Night Manager'. Her look in 'Made in Heaven' also became the talk of the town.

In the show, she was seen sporting stunning sarees. She also donned beautiful sarees during the promotional diaries of her blockbuster film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

