Sobhita Dhulipala wears this heirloom for ‘Raata ceremony’ ahead of her wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Mumbai, Dec 1 Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is set to tie the knot with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’.

The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. It marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) is tied to the pole, and prayers are offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

A source close to the actress shared that the actress wore her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress.

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual takes place. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body.

Earlier, it was revealed that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school, and will clock 8 hours for all the rituals.

“It’s going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.

For her big day, the actress has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari.

The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad.

