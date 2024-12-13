Social Media Flooded with Memes as Allu Arjun Faces Arrest and Later Gets Interim Bail in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 The rule is currently ruling on the box office, meanwhile, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa got arrested on Friday morning in connection to the stampede that happened on December 4 in Telangana where one woman died, and one child got injured. Post Allu Arjun's arrest, social media started flooding with loads of memes related to Allu Arjun's arrest.

Meanwhile, The Telangana High Court's decision to grant interim bail comes as a relief for actor Allu Arjun, who was earlier remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court. The case pertains to the stampede at the iconic Sandhya Theatre, which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her minor son critically injured.

