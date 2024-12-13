Social Media Flooded with Memes as Allu Arjun Faces Arrest and Later Gets Interim Bail in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Pushpa 2 The rule is currently ruling on the box office, meanwhile, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa got arrested on Friday morning in connection to the stampede that happened on December 4 in Telangana where one woman died, and one child got injured. Post Allu Arjun's arrest, social media started flooding with loads of memes related to Allu Arjun's arrest.

Leave Allu Arjun. Police should arrest this Hyderabadi man pic.twitter.com/kxOJwAI6Zy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 13, 2024

If a Superstar can be arrested for 'Negligence' then why not Minister for the same!?



If Allu Arjun can be arrested for Negligence which resulted to 1 De@th, then why not Ashwini Vaishnaw for 100s of De@ths? #AlluArjunArrest#AlluArjunpic.twitter.com/UFzIb82uvE — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) December 13, 2024

Allu Arjun in Jail pic.twitter.com/8PcvPDC6UO — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) December 13, 2024

“Allu Arjun ka first time hai, pareshan mat karna usko”#AlluArjunArrestpic.twitter.com/OVMtyawhCC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 13, 2024

Allu Arjun to cops 👮: pic.twitter.com/xnyDRIGGyi — Melbon (@melbondsouza) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, The Telangana High Court's decision to grant interim bail comes as a relief for actor Allu Arjun, who was earlier remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court. The case pertains to the stampede at the iconic Sandhya Theatre, which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her minor son critically injured.