Sofia Vergara enjoys Italian getaway with boyfriend Justin Saliman

Washington [US], July 24 : Sofia Vergara is enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

The 'Griselda' actress, shared rare glimpses of their trip on Instagram, delighting fans with candid moments and stunning scenery.

On Tuesday, Vergara posted a photo of herself in a figure-hugging yellow sundress, sitting indoors with a radiant smile.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9xZoruskdw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The post, which simply captioned a heart emoji, included a second photo of Saliman relaxing on a sofa bed on a draped deck outdoors. Saliman also appeared in a video on her Instagram Stories, further showcasing their blissful holiday.

Vergara and Saliman began dating following her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. The former couple announced their separation in July 2023 and finalized their divorce in February. Vergara and Saliman were first seen together in October 2023 at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills during Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous occasions, enjoying each other's company.

In addition to the romantic snaps, Vergara shared more vacation photos, expressing her love for Italy with the caption, "I'm staying ." The "Modern Family" alum posted a smiling selfie on a hill overlooking a picturesque backyard with a swimming pool and deck chairs. Other photos featured her posing by a large candlestick holder in a dining room and next to a horse head statue outside an equestrian center.

Vergara's vacation comes shortly after she and Saliman were seen dining at a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills on June 29.

The sighting followed Vergara's candid interview with PEOPLE in May, where she discussed the challenges of dating in the public eye.

"Everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way," she explained. "So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard."

