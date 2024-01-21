Sofia Vergara is being sued by drug lord's family over upcoming streaming show

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Actress Sofia Vergara is being taken to court by the family of the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco over her new upcoming series on Netflix.

Griselda is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco, who allegedly created one of the most powerful cartels in history, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The six-episode special, set in the 1970s to 1980s, has reportedly caused uproar with real-life Griselda's family.

She was assassinated in 2012 and now her children, acting as representatives of her estate, claim Sofia's portrayal of their mother is "unauthorised".

As per Mirror.co.uk, the family is suing the actress and Netflix for the use of Griselda's image and likeness in the series.

According to court documents, accessed by TMZ, real-life Griselda's kids are trying to "prevent the release" of Sofia's new show, allegedly asking for an injunction to block its release in only a few days' time on January 25.

Griselda's son, Michael, says he has been doing interviews for years about a possible show about his mother, as per TMZ. Michael claims he's been doing interviews since 2009, with the possibility of the story also becoming a book. TMZ says Michael's story was set to be 'shopped around Hollywood' in 2016, but went nowhere.

He alleged his interviews were pitched to Netflix, but after they showed interest, they reportedly didn't want to use any of his details.

TMZ states that Michael "claims he's learned this new 'Griselda' show does, in fact, lean on a lot of his anecdotes and material but, he says he never saw a dime", resulting in a lawsuit by him and his siblings, alleging Netflix "ripped off their family story".

The complaint states that the kids claim use of their own images and likenesses in the show without their permission violate their rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor