Soha Ali Khan drops glimpses as the Pataudis kick in the Christmas week in style

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actress Soha Ali Khan used social media to share a glimpse of the Christmas celebration in the Pataudi family.

The photo posted by the 'Rang De Basanti' actress had her posing next to the Christmas tree, along with brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two little munchkins- Taimur and Jeh.

In the next photo, Soha was seen with her mother, Sharmila Tagore.

We could also see Saif sitting next to little Inaaya, who is busy placing an ornament on the Christmas tree.

This was followed by a photo of Soha and Inaaya having a fun time while decorating the Christmas tree.

"And Christmas week has officially begun! #christmas #décor #christmasdecoration #christmastree (sic)," Soha captioned the post.

The post also had some other glimpses from the festivities, like Inaaya telling the Santa what she would like for Christmas this year.

Soha keeps her InstFam updated by sharing such lovely glimpses from her daily life on social media.

On December 8, she provided a peek into mom Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebration in the presence of her loved ones.

The photos had Sharmila enjoying her special day with daughter Soha, son Saif Ali Khan, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan and her friends.

Soha captioned the post, “My amma on her birthday – missed you, Apa @sabapataudi."

As Soha mentioned that she missed her elder sister Saba during the celebration, Saba penned in the comment section, "Missed being there sohe bia...But surgery had to happen n missed ma here too. She got stuck but im happy you guys made it and she enjoyed her birthday! Love u all. See u soon inshallah."

Sara also penned a lovely birthday wish for her grandmother that read, "Happiest birthday to the Chanda and Suraj of our family (two hearts, love hands, and full moon face emojis). Love you beyond words, Badi Amma (red heart emoji)."

