Soha Ali Khan hosts fun 'house election' on LS voting day in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their voting rights in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday including power couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, who were spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai proudly displaying their inked index fingers.

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls covered constituencies in Mumbai.

Beyond the public eye, Soha Ali Khan added a touch of fun to the democratic process by engaging in a fun 'house election' with her family members and house helps.

Sharing the light-hearted voting results on her Instagram Stories, Soha wrote, "We had our own house election to see everyone is happy with the way things are."

The picture showed the actress, her husband Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and three others named Suraj, Sandesh, and Saina on a white paper. Some notes were also visible on the table, indicating that Soha won the 'house election' with the most votes. Soha received three votes, Kunal got one, and their 6-year-old daughter got two.

Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram account to post a picture, proudly showing her inked index finger after voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

"The only exercise I'm doing today is exercising my right to vote. Your vote is your voice and your voice matters," read her caption.

The fifth phase also covered six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai - Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Polling was also held in Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor