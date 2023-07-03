Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy summer vacation in Disneyland, calls it 'Good fairytale'

New Delhi [India], July 3: Soha Ali Khan shared glimpses from her Summer vacations in Disneyland with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Kemmu on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha posted several pictures where Soha can be seen posing with Kunal with Disneyland in the background.

In another picture, the family can be seen posing in Spiderman style. They all look cool in the summer with their sunglasses on. Soha can also be seen posing with Inaaya.

Inaaya is all smiles as she can be seen hugging Minie Mouse and Snowhite.

Along with the post, Soha wrote, "Never too old for a good fairytale #summer2023 #disneyland #disney100 @disneyland @thinkstrawberries."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuOT-OBOhnl/

The fans flooded the comment section with comments. A user wrote, "Huge Fan Soha! Any plans to come down to San Francisco?"

Another fan commented about Kunal which read, "Kunal is so positive".

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

