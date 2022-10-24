Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse from Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Monday dropped pictures from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's pre-Diwali bash.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha posted some pictures where she can be seen posing with Kareena, Saif and Kunal.

Saif and Kareena twinned in black outfits. Kareena wore a black and golden suit with red jutis while Saif donned a black and red kurta with white pyjamas and black shoes.

On the other hand, Soha opted for a yellow suit while Kunal wore a black ensemble with a red jacket.

She captioned the post, "Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali."

Fans also chimed in the comment section with wishes. A fan wrote, "Happy Diwali" while another commented, "Happy Diwali to all of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. Next, she will be a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna. It will release on September 22.

Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

