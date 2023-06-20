Soha Ali Khan shares happy family picture from her London vacay

London [UK], June 20 : Actor Soha Ali Khan is currently spending some quality time with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in London.

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a happy family picture which she captioned, "Does this count as 'training'? #summer2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CttZoXdL4X1/

In the picture, Soha could be seen sitting inside a train with her husband and daughter.

Although Kunal and Soha posed for the camera, Inaaya, on the other hand, can be seen busy reading her book.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy family," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Beautiful family."

Taking to Instagram, Kunal also shared a couple of pictures from the trip in which he could be seen flaunting his abs. He captioned the picture, "Peek a boo. Holiday pe workout nahi hota toh every now and then khud ko tassali dena zaroori hai ki all is well all is well."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CttHkObqFoF/

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be soon making his directorial debut with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. The film is said to be a comedy-drama. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor