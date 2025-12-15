Soha Ali Khan's gym plan turns into a fun puppy chase

Mumbai, Dec 15 It is no secret that actress Soha Ali Khan is a fitness freak and loves to hit the gym on a regular basis. But there are times when your gym plans turn into a fun puppy chase.

Sharing the everlasting dilemma of a pet parent, Soha uploaded a video on social media where she was seen being chased by her fur baby, both while getting ready for the gym and also during her workout session.

"Gym plan: lift weights. Reality: chase puppy energy (Dog face and laughing with tears emojis)", Soha wrote in the caption.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress also added the "Are You Ready" track by AC/ DC as the background score for the video.

For the unaware, Soha is a pet parent to two dogs named Masti and Mishti, in addition to caring for a rescue dog named Nimki.

Soha's social media feed is full of glimpses from her intense and inspiring workout sessions.

A few days back, Soha confessed that, according to her, her trainer got confused between strength and survival training.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Chhorii 2' actress dropped a video of her recent workout session, which looked more like some combat training.

The clip showed Soha performing some hardcore exercises, such as rolling on the floor with weights in her hands, and performing leg raises while holding on to a bar.

She also took a hilarious jibe at her trainer in the caption, saying, "I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training! #workout #fitness #survival (sic)."

Soha also used social media to wish her mother, Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday, who turned a year older on December 8.

Sharing a still from the birthday celebration on her IG, she shared, "My amma on her birthday - missed you Apa @sabapataudi ! (sic)."

Reacting to this, Saba penned in the comment section, "Missed being there sohe bia But surgery had to happen n missed ma here too. She got stuck but im happy you guys made it and she enjoyed her birthday! Love u all. See u soon inshallah."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor