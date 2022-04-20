Sohum Shah talks about living out of his suitcase, as he wades through busy year

Mumbai, April 20 Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is known for films like 'Tumbbad, ‘Talvar and ‘Ship of Theseus and the series ‘Maharani is having a busy 2022 as he has been working round the clock. His line-up for the year includes ‘Maharani 2, the feature film ‘Sanaa, his production venture, ‘CrazXy and his ten film horror anthology

Talking about how life has been treating him with a flurry of projects, he shares, "I feel quite frankly like I've been living out of my suitcase for the last few months. After wrapping up the shoot of ‘Maharani 2' in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jammu, I immediately started filming for ‘Sanaa'".

He has signed one more series, the details of which are currently under wraps. Sohum feels it's a great time to be a film artiste given several avenues of content exhibition coming to the fore.

"Next was the prep for my production venture ‘CrazXy' directed by Girish Kohli, while also working on the post-production of my horror anthology. I've also signed a new series, details of which will soon be announced and a couple of other projects are in the pipeline. It's an exciting time and an invigorating feeling to be part of such great content", he concludes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor