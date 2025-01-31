Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy' preponed, to release in Feb
By ANI | Published: January 31, 2025 11:04 PM2025-01-31T23:04:47+5:302025-01-31T23:05:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : The release date of Sohum Shah-starrer 'Crazxy' has been changed. The film, which ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : The release date of Sohum Shah-starrer 'Crazxy' has been changed.
The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in March, will now arrive early on February 28.
On Friday, in a creative announcement, Sohum brought Tumbbad's iconic figuresHastar and Daadi along with Vinayak to his space for a fun banter-filled reveal. The trio unveiled the release date of Crazxy: February 28, 2025.
Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from Crazxy have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation.
Sharing the update, Sohum took to Instagram and wrote, "Humaari pyaari Daadi aur Hastar have come together specially to announce CRAZXY's release date in a crazxy way... kyunki, ab toh sab crazxy hone waala hai. #CRAZXY - IN CINEMAS 28th FEBRUARY, 2025."
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFfUjuvs6pk/?hl=en
It is directed and written by Girish Kohli. 'Crazy' is touted to be a thriller. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh and Adesh Prasad. It is co-produced by Ankit Jain Films Featuring Sohum Shah.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app