Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy' preponed, to release in Feb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 : The release date of Sohum Shah-starrer 'Crazxy' has been changed.

The film, which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in March, will now arrive early on February 28.

On Friday, in a creative announcement, Sohum brought Tumbbad's iconic figuresHastar and Daadi along with Vinayak to his space for a fun banter-filled reveal. The trio unveiled the release date of Crazxy: February 28, 2025.

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from Crazxy have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation.

Sharing the update, Sohum took to Instagram and wrote, "Humaari pyaari Daadi aur Hastar have come together specially to announce CRAZXY's release date in a crazxy way... kyunki, ab toh sab crazxy hone waala hai. #CRAZXY - IN CINEMAS 28th FEBRUARY, 2025."

It is directed and written by Girish Kohli. 'Crazy' is touted to be a thriller. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh and Adesh Prasad. It is co-produced by Ankit Jain Films Featuring Sohum Shah.

