"Some places are just magical": Farhan Akhtar visits this location from 'Dil Chahta Hai' after 23 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : 'Dil Chahta Hai', the comedy-romantic film starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan which has gained cult status.

It redefined the meaning of friendship, love and relationship. It was a coming-of-age film and a reflection of how Bollywood was starting to change and ready to deal with more challenging and realistic subjects.

An important part of the film was shot in Goa where the characters of the film Sid, Aakash and Sameer went for a vacation.

On Saturday, the director of 'Dil Chahta Hai' Farhan Akhtar visited the Chapora Fort in Goa after 23 years where a memorable scene of the film was shot.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture from the location which he captioned, "First time back at Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash, Sid and Sameer talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical."

In the picture, Farhan could be seen posing with 'Bambai Meri Jaan' director Shujaat Saudagar.

'Dil Chahta Hai' was applauded for its strong storyline, performance and music. It won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It also starred Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia.

The film, which was primarily filmed in urban areas of Australia and Mumbai got a good response in urban areas as compared to rural ones. It depicts the journey of three best friends who part ways after graduation. It tells the story of how these three friends find love and the difficulties they face along the way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

He will also direct 'Don 3' headlined by Ranveer Singh.

