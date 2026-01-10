Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Devotees immerse in devotion; Hardik Dave, Kirti Sagathia, Karsan Sagathia deliver soulful performances

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : A cultural programme was held as a part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. With a divine blend of the sounds of waves, Somnath, and music at the temple premises, the programme filled the atmosphere with spiritual and cultural energy.

Renowned singer Kirti Sagathia and folk singer Karsan Sagathia presented soulful Mahadev bhajans, garbas, and popular songs. Each performance reflected devotion, culture, and folk spirit, engaging the audience deeply.

Artist Hardik Dave also captivated the audience with Shiva stuti, Shiva bhajans, and Panbai's bhajans, creating a devotional mood with the ektara. At the end, Rajbha Gadhvi presented folk literature and narrated historical episodes of Somnath, blending devotion to Shiva with patriotism. Pilgrims and locals enjoyed a spiritual atmosphere, highlighting Gujarat's rich culture and traditions.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Dr Praduman Vaja, Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Bhagvan Barad, senior leader Shri Shiva Solanki, along with a large number of devotees.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Saturday. At around 8 PM, PM Modi will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting, and thereafter he will view the Drone show at Somnath temple.

At around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

Thereafter, at around 10:15 AM Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held from 8 to 11 January 2026, is being organised in Somnath. It is being held to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifice to defend the Temple continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.The programme marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026. Despite repeated attempts to destroy it over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

