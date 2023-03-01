Sona Mohapatra accuses Shehnaaz Gill for supporting sexual perverts

Sona Mohapatra is someone who does not mince words when it comes to voicing her opinion. She recently slammed former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. She has now shared another cryptic post that appears to be targeted at Shehnaaz Gill. Sona quoted a video wherein she was slammed for trying to put another woman down in the name of 'sisterhood' and 'feminism'.Sona's tweet had read, "Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft you want to project as ur talent, profession. 'Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM', not success.

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM’,not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

But Sona clarified in a new tweet, "In my book of feminism, not ‘all women angels’ & nor are ‘all men’ monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out.Stop with this victimhood paid PR."It all started after social media hailed Shehnaaz Gill for taking a pause while she was about to sing at an award function held recently. This made social media praise her for being a 'good soul'. However, Sona slammed Shehnaaz and said the act reminded her of 'support, reverence and glorification' of multiple accused sex offender and pervert Sajid Khan' specially when he took part in Bigg Boss 16.In another tweet, Sona wrote, "I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality TV fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money." For the unversed, Shehnaaz was the one who supported Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16 premiere night. She even got trolled for it. Sajid was accused in #MeToo movement by many women for various sexual offences.