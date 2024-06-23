Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: The Couple to Tie the Knot Under Special Marriage Act 1954

Bollywood Dabang girl Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry his long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Today June 23rd. Because it is a interfaith marriage questions were raised if she is going to convert into Islam or not and by which wedding ritual will they follow.

According to sources the couple has chosen to marry under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and has completed the mandatory one-month notice period. The wedding is expected to take place at the groom’s residence in a civil ceremony overseen by the registrar, focusing solely on legal formalities.

Zaheer Iqbal's father, Iqbal Ratansi, clarified that the marriage will not involve Hindu or Muslim rituals. He dismissed speculation about Sonakshi converting to Islam, stating firmly, "She is not converting and that is for sure." Ratansi emphasized that their union is based on mutual love and respect, transcending religious boundaries. He further elaborated, "God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings." Ratansi extended his blessings to the couple, emphasizing his support and goodwill for Zaheer and Sonakshi as they embark on this new chapter together.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's marriage is set to be a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, symbolizing their commitment to each other while respecting their individual religious backgrounds.