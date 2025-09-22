Sonakshi Sinha calls hubby Zaheer Iqbal ‘weird’ after catching him reading her horoscope

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a lighthearted moment by posting a playful video of her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, reading her horoscope.

The clip captures the couple’s fun side, giving a glimpse into their playful and candid relationship. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Akira' actress shared a video in which Zaheer, sitting in a car, is seen reading Sonakshi’s horoscope on his phone. Sharing this candid moment, she wrote in the caption, “Husband @iamzahero reading my horoscope. I think his week is not going to go so well.”

In the clip, Zaheer is heard reading, “laughter, dramatic moments, and constant check-ins. She loves hard and needs to be loved out loud in return. Things she loves—long phone calls, surprises that show thought…Talking about feelings, constant reassurance, matching mood and energy. That’s the June girl for you.”

Hearing this, Sonakshi asks Zaheer, “Why are you so weird?.” To this, he said, “Why are you sending me June, girl? I know you. I know how June girls are. Lovely.”

A few days ago, Zaheer Iqbal celebrated Sonakshi Sinha completing 15 years in Bollywood with a heartfelt post. “Happy 15 Years. Happy 15 Years of KICKING ASS Babyyyy, no one in this world is prouder of you than I am. Yeh toh bas shuruwat hai #BestActress #BestHuman #BestWife,” he wrote.

Replying to him, the Dabangg actress left a heartwarming comment, writing, “I love you just tooooo much!!!! With you by my side, I can do just about anything.” Sonakshi also shared a fun video reel featuring Zaheer Iqbal. In the clip, the couple playfully enacted Sonakshi’s iconic dialogue, “Thappad Se Dar Nahi Lagta,” along with behind-the-scenes moments. She captioned it, “And just like that… it’s been 15 years!!! Hud hud Dabangg!!! #15yearsofDabangg.”

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after seven years of dating. The couple kept their relationship largely private. The wedding, held at Sonakshi’s residence in Mumbai, was an intimate affair attended only by family and close friends. It was followed by a grand reception party, graced by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, and several others.

