Sonakshi Sinha gives insight into Sona-Zaheer travel tales in New York

Mumbai, Aug 31 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's New York adventure is giving us major travel envy! The duo recently explored the city together, and Sonakshi shared a thrilling video showcasing their exciting escapades.

From indulging in friendly competitions at a game zone to soaking up the sun on the beach, Sonakshi and Zaheer made the most of their time in New York. The video captures their playful banter, laughter, and joy, giving us a glimpse into their strong bond.

Sonakshi captioned the video, "New York for a minute! Best trip everrr with @sanamratansi and baby girl A," expressing her gratitude for the unforgettable experience.

Sanam Ratansi is Sonakshi’s sister-in-law and fashion designer. She has designed for celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha and others. Sanam accompanied Sonakshi and Zahir on their New York trip.

Sonakshi was last seen starring alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in 'Kakuda', a horror comedy set in a curse-inflicted village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Next in line for her is the upcoming film titled “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness”, directed by Kussh Sinha.

She will be seen starring alongside names such as Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in the upcoming film.

