Sonakshi Sinha posts cute pic with Arpita Khan on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan, is celebrating her birthday today and receiving a lot of wishes from all corners. Friends, family, and fans are flooding social media with their warm messages and love.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram account to drop an adorable picture to wish Arpita on her special day. In the picture, Sonakshi and Arpita are seen sharing a happy moment with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The actress can also be seen holding Arpita close and wishing her. "Hostess with the moistest," reads Sonakshi's sweet message.

Arpita Khan is married to Aayush Sharma, whom she met through mutual friends at a party in 2011. After dating for several years, the couple decided to tie the knot in November 2014. They have been happily married since and are often seen sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently seen in Kakuda with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and was released on ZEE5 on July 12.

