Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumour With Maternity Brand Launch

Sonakshi Sinha has always been in the spotlight for all the right reasons, and her recent venture has created quite the buzz. The actress, known for her stellar acting skills and entrepreneurial spirit, recently announced the launch of her new brand EZIMom, which focuses on postpartum care for new mothers. However, what caught everyone's attention were the speculations that came flooding in from netizens. Comments poured in under her posts, asking, "Is Sonakshi Sinha pregnant?" and "Is Baby Iqbal on the way?"

Adding fuel to the fire, the timing of this launch led many to believe the actress might be hinting at her own journey into motherhood. But in true Sonakshi style, she took to Instagram to clear the air in the most witty and fun way possible! She cheekily addressed the rumors, saying it’s not about a baby on the way—but about her “new baby,” her brand, EZIMom!

With her tongue-in-cheek response, Sonakshi not only silenced the rumors but also redirected the focus back to her brand, which aims to provide care and support for new mothers navigating the challenges of postpartum recovery. Known for her quirky humor and straightforward nature, the actress turned what could have been a rumor mill into an opportunity to highlight the mission behind EZIMom.