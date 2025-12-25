Sonakshi Sinha wraps her arms around hubby Zaheer Iqbal as they ring in Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 25 Actress Sonakshi Sinha rang in Christmas on a warm and romantic note with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

On Thursday, the ‘Akira’ actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from their festive celebration. The couple’s cozy moments reflected love, joy, and the spirit of the season. Sonakshi posted a couple of her mushy clicks with Zaheer and captioned them as simply, “Wish you a holly jolly Christmas…”

In the images, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are seen posing together against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The first picture captures Zaheer with his hand gently placed on Sonakshi’s shoulder. The next shows the couple beaming with joy as they pose for the camera.

The final romantic shot features Sonakshi wrapping her arm around Zaheer, perfectly capturing their festive mood. Complementing each other in red and white outfits, the couple looked effortlessly stylish and soaked in the Christmas spirit.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal often share amusing videos on social media, giving a glimpse into their fun-filled personal moments.

Earlier, Sonakshi had shared a video from the ongoing home décor preparations.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for seven years. Keeping things private, the couple chose an intimate wedding ceremony at the actress’ Mumbai home, which was attended by their close family members and friends.

On their first wedding anniversary, the 'Dabangg' actress posted pictures from their date night and captioned them, “Happy Anniversary husband of 1 year, and boyfriend of 8 - ILYSM i could burst...My Jaan @iamzahero.”

On the work front, the 38-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Jatadhara’ alongside Sudheer Babu. The actioner was released in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025. Sonakshi had earlier told IANS that slipping in and out of her character in the film felt almost effortless for her.

“For me, walking in and out of characters is generally easy because I am a switch on, switch off actor, I don't take my work home. What I’m on the sets of a film, being in the character, I keep it on sets.

Sonakshi added, “When I’m at home, I’m not in my character. For me, it's not that big of a thing to be affected by the intensity of my characters because I don’t take my character home with me and I live with it. I, I don't. Everyone has a different method, and each to their own.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor