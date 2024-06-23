Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: First Pic Of Newlyweds Out, Couple Look Surreal In White

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, June 23. The wedding was attended by close family and friends. Following the event, Sonakshi shared pictures from the close-knit ceremony. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for the past seven years, got married under the Special Marriage Act at the former's house in Mumbai. They completed the formalities of a civil marriage and are now officially husband and wife.

The 'Heeramandi' actor can be seen dressed in an ivory saree, while Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs leading up to this moment, where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (sic).""

Earlier, the father of the groom, Iqbal Ratansi, shared that the wedding will include “neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” He also stated in an interview that Sonakshi would not convert, asserting that “religion has no role to play.” Quashing all rumours about Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Sonakshi’s wedding plans, the veteran star recently made an appearance with Zaheer. Ahead of the wedding, the Sinha family came together to host a special pooja ceremony. Sonakshi and Zaheer's relationship blossomed over seven years. The two even starred together in the film 'Double XL.