Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Looks Most Happy With Zaheer Says, Shatrughan Sinha

The big day has arrived for actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are set to tie the knot today after keeping their relationship under wraps for years. The couple will exchange vows in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. They will have a registered marriage at Sinha’s apartment in Bandra, followed by a celebration at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. Before today's celebrations, the couple hosted an indoor party for friends and family on June 20 and a mehendi ceremony on June 21.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: DJ Ganesh Gives Details of Grand Post-Wedding Party, Says...

Sonakshi's parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, were also present at the party, dismissing rumors that Shatrughan was unhappy with the union and might not attend the wedding. These rumors gained traction when Shatrughan told Times Now that he was “waiting to be informed” about his daughter’s wedding, noting that “nowadays, children don’t seek permission; they simply inform their parents.”

However, the veteran actor later shut down the rumors of a rift and confirmed he would attend the wedding. “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding,” he told Zoom, adding that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”Shatrughan expressed his feelings about Sonakshi marrying Zaheer, telling Times Now, “Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe (May their pair be blessed).”Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha were seen beaming as they left for the wedding celebrations. The couple will celebrate their nuptials with friends from Bollywood this evening. Shatrughan thanked paparazzi for their wishes as he and his wife, dressed for the occasion, headed to the venue. Sonakshi and Zaheer are expected to pose for Mumbai paparazzi later in the evening at their party at Bastian.