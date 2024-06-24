Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Here's How Much the New Bride Paid for Her Banarasi Saree

Sonakshi Sinha married her co-star and boyfriend of seven years, Zaheer Iqbal, on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Due to their different religions, the couple opted for a marriage under the 1975 Special Marriage Act. The intimate wedding was attended by close family and friends. Sonakshi later shared photographs from the ceremony. They formalized their union with a civil marriage and then hosted a lavish wedding reception for their close friends.For the reception Sonakshi wore a Banarasi Saree, did you know how much it cost?

Sonakshi looked stunning in a beautiful red Banarasi silk saree, complemented by Zaheer in a white kurta suit. She styled her hair in a tight bun adorned with gajra, and completed her look with sindoor, a bindi, and statement jewelry. The saree worn by Sonakshi cost approximately ₹80,000.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha met at one of Salman Khan's parties, where their love began to blossom. They have worked together in the movie "Double XL." On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series debut, "Heeramandi."