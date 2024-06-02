Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal shares romantic birthday post for her

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : As actor Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on Sunday her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal shared a special post for her.

Taking to Instagram, Zaheer posted romantic and fun moments featuring himself and Sonakshi.

The album features cute travel moments to the duo posing for photoshoots.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz."

As soon as the photos were shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Birthday girl Sonakshi dropped a red heart, hugging emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Wishing u a very very happy and blessed birthday."

Another user commented, "Happy birthday Sona."

Last year on Sonakshi's birthday, Zaheer dropped a string of cute pictures from their shoot sets to their outings.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna. Neways....You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep " Roaring " and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has May u always live the mermaid life. Always be HAPPY. I love you."

Sonakshi has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends" but earlier actor Varun Sharma's Insta story hinted at something else.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were last seen together in a film titled 'Double XL' and the music video 'Blockbuster'.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is streaming on Netflix. Fardeen Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari,Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are also a part of 'Heeramandi'.

