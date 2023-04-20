Sonali Bendre shower praises on 'IBD3' contestant for his contemporary dance

Mumbai, April 20 Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was stunned to see the mesmerising dance moves by 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' contestant, 24-year-old Ram Bisht from Ludhiana, on the song 'Jo Bheji Thi Duaa' from the 2012 film 'Shanghai'.

She said: "Your steps, your finishing, it suits the dance show and respects the platform. Even without moving, your posture spoke to me. This emotion that you showed, is what I keep repeating on the show that dance is a way to express emotions."

"It is such a fantastic thing as you were able to capture intimate moments i.e the ups and downs in your life, you turned them into your strength and positives. That emotion you have expressed on the stage is dance. Ram, your performance was outstanding," she added.

Performing the contemporary style, Ram left the judges awestruck. Judge Terence Lewis shared: "There is no better performance than this. Especially the way you performed felt like you were narrating a story, through your dance, without saying anything, you blew me away! Your choreography was outstanding, absolutely outstanding."

