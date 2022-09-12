Sonali Phogat's last film 'Prerna' to release soon

Amid the stir over Sonali Phogat’s death case, the late actor’s last film will be released soon, said the makers on Monday. Phogat’s last film has been titled ‘Prerna’.Director/producer Naresh Dhanda, who plays the role of father-in-law in this film ‘Prerna’ opposite Phogat, highlighted that the project is a motivational film. “The Title of this movie is Prerna. Sonali Phogat madam had the lead role in this movie, actually, it’s a motivational movie. It has been shown how Sonali Phogat’s character Prerna explains to students that don’t lose courage and hope in life, move forward always,” Naresh Dhanda told ANI.

Two days ago Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara released the movie’s poster. Dhanda also stressed that he wishes to shoot a song with the late actor’s daughter and therefore the release dates will be announced soon. The movie is ready now, but I want to shoot a song with Yashodhara which you people can see at the end of the movie which is a tribute to Sonali Phogat. Because I want to pay tribute to Sonali Phogat through this song,” he added.He also outlined his plans of making Phogat’s biographical movie.

“I must say her life had also become a film. The way she came from a village and later worked her way into Big Boss and TV and later into movies is commendable. She had faced her own set of challenges, her husband died under mysterious circumstances,” he added.He also stressed that he will make the biography soon once the culprits come to the fore.“The film we will make on her life will be our next project once we get to know who is the murderer, The name of the movie will be in name of Sonali Phogat,” he added.