Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seal the moment with a kiss of love on streets of Paris

Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor is currently in Paris with her husband Karan Boolani to spend some quality time together.

On Sunday, she gave a sneak peek into the Sonam's birthday celebrations. She also shared a photograph of Sonam and Anand where they are sealing the moment with a kiss.

Rhea took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and posted several pictures from the celebrations. From good food to the view of the Eiffel Tower, Rhea posted it all.

In one of the pictures, Sonam and Anand are seen kissing each other on the streets of Paris.

She captioned the post, "Butter and love, the perfect birthday present for any pregnant lady! Paris with the fam!"

The Kapoor sisters are enjoying some quality time and updating their fans by sharing the snaps of their gala time on social media.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand announced their first pregnancy in March this year.

Talking about Sonam's work front, she will next be seen in the film 'Blind', which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

