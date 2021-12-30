Sonam Kapoor calls MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar 'illiterate' over remarks on LGBTQ community

Sonam Kapoor has slammed BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar's recent comments against the LGBTQ community. For the unversed, Mumgantiwar was speaking regarding the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 (Third Amendment) bill which sought to include LGBTQIA|+ community members on University Boards and opposing the including said, "Are you going to hire lesbians and gays as members? Shouldn’t a joint medical committee be set up on this? It mentions bisexual and asexual relations. However, no one has yet defined these."

Mungantiwar even went on to question asexual relationships stating that no one has defined it and if a person has asexual relationships with an animal, will the animal certify that there was an asexual relationship. Sonam went on to slam Mungantiwar's comments on her Instagram stories. Sharing a detailed post on the same, she wrote, " Ignorant, illiterate and hurtful." Sonam Kapoor, is quite vocal on her support to the LGBTQ community. She has also done a film titled, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she plays a lesbian character who falls in love with a girl, played by Regina Cassandra. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The film is being directed by Shome Makhija and is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie with the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.