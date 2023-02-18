Sonam Kapoor drops gorgeous pictures, Anand Ahuja says, we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets for weight loss

Bollywood heroines never miss to set fashion goals, especially after embracing motherhood.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor posted a couple of pictures from her recent photo shoot. She captioned the first set of images, "Night out for mama.. thank you @namratasoni for making me look and feel beautiful we make the best team .. also my babies @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels and @abhilashatd for taking care of me. Love you all."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoypoHRq-D0/

The first set of pictures holds a close-up of Sonam, who looks stunning in a lemon-yellow dress. Sonam complemented her looks with dewy make-up and turquoise-coloured earrings. In the second set of pictures, Sonam unveiled her entire dress. Sporting a toe-length, front-slit dress, teaming it up with black pants, the 'Saawariya' actor kept her hair loose.

She flaunted a hot pink clutch as well. Sonam quoted Franz Kafka for these pictures, "I never wish to be easily defined. I'd rather float over other people's minds as something strictly fluid and non-perceivable; more like a transparent, paradoxically iridescent creature rather than an actual person."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoyrljKq1fp/

What drew the netizen's attention is, Anand Ahuja's comment on Sonam's pics. He wrote, "This is insane!! Can I be honest- the best sign of how much weight you're losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets!"

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Slowly but steadily getting there."

Aditi Rao Hydari put a drool-worthy emoji on her post. Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor