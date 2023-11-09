Sonam Kapoor drops sweet birthday post for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja showered some birthday love on brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

"Happy happy birthday to my darling brother.. kind, idealistic and the most handsome.. love you @harshvarrdhankapoor you're the best," she wrote.

Sonam also uploaded a string of images of Harsh Varrdhan. In one of the snaps, Sonam is seen giving a peck on Harsh Varrdhan's cheek.

The post has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Happy birthday harsh [?]," Malaika Arora commented.

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office. In 2022, he shared screen space with his father Anil Kapoor in 'Thar' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

He was also seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', which was released in 2018.

In the coming months, he will be seen essaying the role of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra in his biopic.

Speaking of Sonam, sherecently walked the ramp the first time after having son Vayu.

She was also recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

