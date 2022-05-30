Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in adorable new selfie

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor on Monday posted a new selfie, where she is seen flaunting her baby bump in an all-black dress. The actor looked adorable as she posed in front of a mirror to take the selfie.Sonam often shares photos of her maternity style on social media. The actor, who announced her pregnancy wearing a black full sleeve bodysuit, posted images from a photoshoot in April, where the actor was seen dressed in a black kaftan. Earlier in March, while supporting her husband at the opening of his store in Mumbai, Sonam sported a blue blazer set. She also shared photos of her posing with husband Anand from their pregnancy shoot, where she wore a floral dress.

The actor has also been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media; in a recent video, Sonam was seen preparing her favourite dessert. The actor has also been sharing family photos. On Monday, she posted a short clip with husband Anand on Instagram Stories. “Reunited with my love,” she wrote along with the video, in which Anand was giving her kiss on her forehead.Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos of herself and husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram, when the two announced they were expecting their first child together on March 21. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you,” she captioned her post.

