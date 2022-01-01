Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja welcome 2022 with a 'kiss'

Mumbai, Jan 1 Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja sealed 2021 and welcomed the new year with a romantic kiss.

Sonam posted a string of pictures on Instagram from her New Year celebrations. In one picture the two are seen locking lips for the camera. She also said that she wants to spend every new year with Anand.

"Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear @rowben," she wrote as the caption for the pictures.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai.

She was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' and more recently in her father Anil Kapoor's film 'Ak vs Ak'.

Sonam will next be seen in 'Blind', a crime thriller, directed by Shome Makhija. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean flim of the same name.

