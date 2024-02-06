Sonam Kapoor revives traditional vibes, wears mother's 35-years-old sari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 : Actress Sonam Kapoor has never failed to surprise fashionistas with her sartorial choices.

Ditching the trendy lehengas, she recently wore her mother's Sunita Kapoor 35-year-old sari and thanked her in an Instagram post for lending her the outfit.

On Tuesday, Sonam shared pictures of herself in Ghar chola sari and wrote, "Wearing my mom's 35 year old ghar chola.. Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet.. Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section."

She looked pretty in the red-coloured 'Ghar Chola' sari. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace, matching earrings and mang-tikka.

She left her soft-curled hair open and added gajra to complete her look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. She has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

