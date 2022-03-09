Sonam Kapoor slams ‘racism’ against Indian students stranded in Ukraine

The Russia Ukraine conflict has landed the Indian government in a total fix with a number of Indians especially students being stranded in the war hit country. According to a news agency, over 700 Indian students in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy were waiting to be evacuated and reacting to this report, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to address the racism issue that Indians are facing ‘from both sides of the fight’. The news report shared by the actress states, "India has said that it is “deeply concerned” that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy did not materialise. Over 700 Indian students in Sumy are still waiting to be evacuated.”

Reacting to it, Sonam wrote, “Indians are facing racism from both sides of the fight. It's disgusting the way coloured people have been treated. At least that's what the stories coming out in the news are reiterating. ”However, recently Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that all 694 Indian students stranded in Ukraine's Sumy left in buses for Poltava. Last week, a 21-year-old medical student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Ukraine. Several Bollywood celebs have addressed the Ukraine crisis ever since Russia invaded the country on February 24. Sonu Sood recently made headlines after he extended help to Indian students who were stranded in Kharkiv city to reach the Polish border and return to their homes safely. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’ in 2019. She also had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's ‘AK vs AK’, which was released digitally last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.