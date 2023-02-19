Sonam Kapoor's biographical thriller film 'Neerja' turns 7

Actor Sonam Kapoor's biographical thriller film 'Neerja' turned 7 on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, director Ram Madhvani took to his Instagram account and shared a string of monochrome pictures which he captioned, "7 years to this moment. 7 years to #neerja."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co1KAOzIeaW/

In the pictures, actor Sonam could be seen posing with team 'Neerja' and the parents of late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot.

The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The film received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards.

The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film hit the big screens on February 19, 2016.

Besides Sonam, 'Neerja' also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.The official release date of the film is still awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor