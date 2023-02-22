Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja calls her "forever girlfriend"

When you compliment your partner, it makes them feel loved. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja must have experienced this feeling after her husband Anand Ahuja praised her on a social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a few mirror selfies in which she is seen flaunting her red outfit.

Anand quickly shared the same pictures on his Instagram and dropped an adorable compliment for Sonam.

"Forever my girlfriend," he captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Vayu.

The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

