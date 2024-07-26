Sonamandi: Sonakshi Sinha Shares Glimpse from her Bachelorette Party (See Pics)

Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony, shared glimpses from her second bachelorette party on Instagram. The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2024, in the presence of close friends and family. As they celebrated their one-month anniversary, Sonakshi gave fans a sneak peek into the celebrations, asking them to guess the theme of her bachelorette party.

Sonakshi was all dolled up in a look reminiscent of her character Fareedan from the Netflix show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', where she played a courtesan. Fans were quick to notice the resemblance, with one aptly commenting, "Sonamandi (red heart emoji)." Fashion-based Instagram page EatTweetBlog shared Sonakshi's photos, noting, "Sonakshi Sinha for her bachelorette ‘Sonamandi’ themed party wearing a Faabiiana anarkali. She looks beautiful!"

In her Instagram caption, Sonakshi asked fans to guess the theme of her bachelorette party. She wrote, "Believe it or not… Another throwback from my bachelorette… can you guess the theme???" Many fans shared their guesses in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Only Sonakshi." Another commented, "Asli Sona (Sonakshi)." Admirers praised her look, with one fan calling her a "Timeless beauty," and another writing, "Looking too good."

Earlier, Sonakshi shared photos of her late-night bash with friends on Instagram. She posted a group selfie featuring Huma Qureshi, her co-star from the 2022 film *Double XL*, which also starred Zaheer Iqbal. The then-bride-to-be looked stunning in a black mini dress as she posed with her friends. knot.