Soni Singh joins cast of new show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud'

Mumbai, March 3 'Bigg Boss' fame Soni Singh is to play the mother of 'Asuras' (demons) in upcoming TV mythological show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud' that stars actor Faisal Khan as the titular character.

She says: "I have been part of many mythological shows earlier. But whenever I take up a mytho role I make sure that it has a significant history and value. I just enjoy exploring the story behind such characters while portraying them. I feel such roles bring a lot of responsibilities as we need to act exactly how they are described. But I enjoy taking up such challenges while playing promising roles."

Talking about her character in the show Soni who is known for featuring in fiction shows like 'Naamkarann', 'Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' reveals: "I'm playing the role of Diti who is the mother of asuras. It is a negative role. I'm just loving the character. As while getting into the role I enjoy dressing up for it. The makers have made it look grand with some beautiful stylist jewelleries and outfits. Even the set up for the show is extraordinary. I'm enjoying this experience."

'Dharm Yoddha Garud' to air from March 14 on Sony SAB TV.

